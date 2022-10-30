MARION, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers rescued a dog from a overturned SUV in a fatal crash on Saturday.

Ryan M. Cox, 36, of Marion died at the scene of the crash that happened at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174 in Marion County just before 9 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say he was driving a 2014 Honda CR-V and failed to stop at the intersection. After he reportedly traveled off the side of the north side of County Road 26, he hit a ditch and the vehicle flipped onto its side, the release said.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The dog had minor injuries.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 1st Consolidated Fire and EMS, Marion County Coroner’s Office, Marion County Dog Warden and Precision Towing assisted OSHP at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.