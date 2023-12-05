CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters helped save a pet from a fire at a home in Canton.

The fire broke out Monday just before 7 p.m.

According to Canton Fire, fire crews saw smoke and fire coming from first floor windows of a home in the 2500 block of Indiana Way NE.

The homeowners weren’t there when the fire broke out. They were alerted by neighbors, according to Canton Fire.

Firefighters found a dog that was unconscious. He was resuscitated by medics.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.