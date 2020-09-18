Dog rescued by Lake Humane Society diagnosed with heartworm

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake Humane Society is asking for help to care for a rescued dog that tested positive for heartworm.

A humane agent found the pit bull mix and her six puppies living outside in 90-degree heat. According to the humane society, the dog was lethargic, dehydrated and underweight.

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

A foster family took care of Stevie and her pups, but because she was nursing, she couldn’t be immediately treated for heartworm. Now that her babies have new homes, this new mom can start her recovery.

“Stevie received two painful injections this week, which will slowly break down the worms in her heart. While her body fights this disease, she needs 6-8 weeks of crate rest. Her foster family reports that this gentle girl is responding well to the injections. Stevie is only 2 years old and still has so much life to live. After spending her whole life on a chain, Stevie’s sweet and silly personality is starting to shine through. She deserves a second chance at life,” the Lake Humane Society said.

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

According to the organization, her treatment will cost upwards of $1,500.

To make a donation, click here. Donations can also be made by check to the Lake Humane Society at: Lake Humane Society, ATTN: Stevie’s Angel Fund, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Building E, Mentor, OH 44060

