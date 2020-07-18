Dog recovering from paw injury after leading firefighters on 7-minute chase down interstate

WASHINGTON (WJW) — A small, speedy dog named Astro is recovering after he led first responders on a 7-minute chase down an interstate in Washington DC.

The chase happened Friday after Astro’s owner was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-495, WJLA reports.

While his owner was being transported to the hospital, officials put the Shih Tzu-Poodle mix in a Montgomery Fire and Rescue vehicle for his safety.

However, someone accidentally opened the door and Astro escaped.

Astro (Courtesy: WJLA via CNN Video)

“As soon as the door cracked that dog was out,” firefighter Ryan Bailey told the news outlet.

Astro sprinted down the closed interstate while firefighters chasing him.

“We were chasing him down the outer loop toward Virginia. We were in pretty good shape. The dog was ahead of us but we were gaining ground on him. And there was a break in the jersey wall, and he made it through there and that’s when it got a little hairy,” explained Montgomery Fire and Rescue Captain Don Yingling.

The high-energy pup headed straight toward traffic, went under a car and resurfaced unscathed. He then kept running, weaving his way through traffic.

Several drivers stuck in traffic got out of their vehicles and tried to help catch Astro.

“A civilian actually stopped and scared him into the bushes and he was running up the hill and we were able to catch him,” said Yingling.

Eventually, Astro ran into the woods and slowed down enough for authorities to rescue him.

Astro is now back home with his owner. He was very exhausted and dehydrated after the chase. His owner says he also injured his paws after running so long on the hot pavement.

So a big update on Astro from our story last night on @ABC7News.



His owner tells me all that running on hot pavement injured the pads on his paws. He's gonna have to take it easy for a bit. See the full story here and how you can help Astro: https://t.co/UgT0Vsm3kN pic.twitter.com/FLfrw5UlGJ — Jay Korff (@ABC7Jay) July 18, 2020

His vet is having him rest and take it easy for the next few weeks while he recovers.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: