Dog looking for furever home after spending 168 days in Ashtabula County shelter

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A stray dog who has been in the care of the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League for the last 168 days is looking for her forever home.

According to the APL, Bertha was picked up as a stray in Geneva last September. Her owners never came for her. She has been at the shelter ever since.

Shelter volunteers say Bertha “sits, shakes, snuggles, smiles, walks perfectly on a leash, loves car rides, loves to play and is ridiculously adorable.”

She is “picky” about other dogs and not a fan of felines. A meet-and-greet would be required if you are interested in taking her into a home with another dog.

Those interested in adopting Bertha can meet her at the Ashtabula County APL. You can contact the shelter at (440) 224-1222, on Facebook or at www.acapl.org.

