Dog killed in fire at Strongsville pet store

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Strongsville Fire Department says there is extensive damage to Pick of the Litter pet store.

The store caught fire Monday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, there were flames and smoke inside the store.

The sprinkler system had activated by the time firefighters had gotten there.

Courtesy: Strongsville Fire Department

According to the fire department, a container holding an incense burner was placed on top of bags containing wood chips, which started the fire.

One dog died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to rescue some of the dogs that had not already been pulled out of the store.

The store manager was burned while rescuing animals from the fire.

She was evaluated on the scene.

It took firefighters several hours to get the fire and smoke under control.

Multiple fire departments and Strongsville police helped at the scene.

The fire department says the store is currently inhabitable.