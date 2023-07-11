YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Northeast Ohio dog warden is asking for information after a dog was left tied to a railroad track.

Courtesy: Mahoning County Dog Warden

A video shows the dog being tied to a pole that is just inches from the railroad tracks on E. Florida Avenue in Youngstown around 8:30 Monday.

It was a few hours before a nearby business owner found the dog around 11:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post on the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s page.

The business owner looked back at the security footage and could see an individual tying the dog up with two other people waiting nearby.

“As you can see, she repeatedly looks up at the one individual while wagging her tail wanting to trust them,” the Facebook post read.

The warden’s office is asking anyone with information on the dog or the individuals in the video to call 330-740-2205 or email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov.

FOX 8‘s sister station, WKBN, has reached out to the warden’s office to learn the dog’s condition but has not heard back yet.

The video can be seen, here.