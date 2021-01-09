Dog found in Warren dumpster alive, investigators looking for suspects

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog that was thrown out like a piece of garbage in a dumpster was found alive. Humane agents say there’s no way the animal got there by herself.

Warren City Environmental Services employees found the dog scared and visibly hurt Thursday morning.

The discovery was made when they went to the Beal Street Apartments to empty the garbage.

“It’s very troubling that someone would do that. All they had to do was pick up the phone, call myself, call the Trumbull County Dog Pound, call the Welfare League, someone would have been more than happy to take the dog away from them,” said John Onatz, Warren animal control officer.

Employees at the Animal Welfare League believe the dog is about one year old. They’re still working on her medical evaluations, but say she’s underweight, isn’t walking normally and has both new and healing cuts.

“This dog does not appear to have lived a great life,” said Lori Shandor, spokesperson for the Animal Welfare League.

Humane agents are now trying to figure out what happened and who is responsible for throwing it in the dumpster.

“We’d love to track down who did this, and depending on the situation and if possible, to prosecute to the fullest extent,” Shandor said.

Investigators are asking people who may know something to come forward, so they can get to the bottom of what happened to this dog.

More headlines from WKBN.com: