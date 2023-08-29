*Attached Video: Golden Retriever rescue in need of foster families

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The Humane Society of Summit County is asking for help in finding temporary homes for dogs in the area.

The Humane Society is looking for foster families who can take part in the Dog Foster Campaign to provide love and care to dogs, and they will do the rest!

According to a press release from the Humane Society, the foster care program provides food, bedding, toys and medical expenses for the foster pets.

“You’ll be supported every step of the way, ensuring a seamless and joyful experience for both you and your temporary furry companion,” the release said in part.

The goal of a foster home is to provide a temporary safe space for pets until they can find their forever home.

“No matter how much time you can spare, you can make a huge difference!” the release said. “Whether you’re up for a weekend escape, a week-long getaway, or embark on a full-time foster journey, your hospitality can change a dog’s world. You can be their vacation or their cozy sanctuary until their forever family arrives.”

The humane society asks that those interested in learning more about the foster program call 234-212-9843 or email fostering@summithumane.org.