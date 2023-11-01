(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is warning about recalled dog food that was sold in the Buckeye State.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall is for Mid America Pet Food.

The company is recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula.

All the food was made at its Mount Pleasant, Texas, production facility.

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after random sampling with three lots tested positive for salmonella.

Products were distributed to various distributors and retailers in the United States. The affected product includes:

Product Description Lot Number Bag Size Best By Date Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula 1000016890 5-pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016891 15-pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016892 40-pound bag 6/12/2024

Lot code information is found on the back of the bag.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

No other products are included in this recall.

This recall is separate from and unrelated to the Mid America Pet Food recall for salmonella on Sept. 3, 2023.

The FDA said pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.