Dog finds forever home after spending 842 days at shelter in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League is celebrating after one of their longest staying dogs finally found her forever home.

According to a Facebook post, Mia spent 842 days at the shelter.

“She was so happy to head home with her new mom. It takes a very special family to give long term dogs a home!! We thank you for taking a chance with our Mia!! Happy Adoption Day!!”

The staff shared a photo of Mia with her new owner, who was holding up a sign that said “My happily ever after begins today!”

The shelter has all kinds of adorable animals still available for adoption. See them here.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: