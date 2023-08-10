SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A dog has died after an apartment fire in South Euclid on Tuesday.

According to a post on the South Euclid Fire Department Facebook page, no one else was home at the time of the fire.

According to the Facebook post, the fire did not spread past the bedroom because the bedroom door was closed.

“It has been documented that a common hollow framed door can hold back 45 minutes of heat and smoke,” the post said.

The fire department said it is best to sleep with bedroom doors closed in case of a fire.

“If smoke or fire conditions happen, shut the door behind you,” the post said.