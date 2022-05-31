YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio animal shelter is asking for donations to help care for a dog that survived after allegedly being chained to a car and dragged down a Youngstown street over the weekend, according to witnesses.

A humane agent from the Animal Charity of Ohio arrived on the scene to find Oreo missing her nails on one foot and all her paws were degloved with severe abrasions on her legs, stomach and chin, according to a Facebook post from the clinic.

“After being through such a horrifying experience she was so thankful to be in the arms of our humane agent,” the post said. “Please pray for Oreo.”

Charges are pending for the driver who was seen allegedly dragging her behind the car going around 35 miles per hour over the distance of almost the length of a football field.

(Credit: Animal Charity of Ohio via their Facebook page)

Hours after the rescue, the medical team shared an update saying that Oreo was sore but on the mend and even able to take short walks to the bathroom.

“Thank you to the people who saw Oreo being dragged down the street, turned around and stopped them,” the update said. “Her life was saved because you cared. Oreo most likely would’ve died from her injuries or infection if you hadn’t been there to stop them and call YPD.”

The shelter is asking for donations to help with their costs to care for Oreo. You can donate here.

Despite the horrific abuse Oreo endured, the medical staff says she is still wagging her tail and wants to be held.