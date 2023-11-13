UNION CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A dog was found dead just hours after police responded to reports of a dog attack at the same location.

On Nov. 11, Union City Police received a call about a dog attack in the 700 block of Lynnwood Court.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with several dog bites that required immediate medical attention. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.

The current status of her injuries is unknown.

According to a release about the incident, the woman and her significant other owned the dog. The couple did not feel safe with the dog at their residence, so the Darke County Dog Warden was informed of the situation.

The county dog warden reportedly did not respond to the incident due to the fact that the dog’s owner was known. It was suggested that the couple could take the dog to the shelter on Monday morning if they did not want to keep it.

Later in the day, though, officers were called back to the same home on Lynnwood Court on reports of a dead dog in the backyard. Investigation revealed the dog had been shot.

The identity of the person who shot the dog remains unknown.

Mark Ater, Union City Director of Public Safety, expressed concerns about how the situation was handled by the involved parties. Ater announced his intention to speak with the legislative body of Union City to “explore solutions for animal control in the community.”

This incident remains under investigation by Union City Police.