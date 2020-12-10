Dog alerts Richland County family to house fire

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A Richland County family said their dog helped save their lives.

Tonya McGlasson said she woke up early Wednesday as normal. However, she wasn’t feeling well so started a fire in a wood burner in her bedroom and fell back to sleep. Around 6:30 a.m. the family dog, Luna, woke her up.

“Our puppy started jumping on me,” McGlasson said. She said she tried to get Luna to stop, but the dog persisted. “I looked up and there was just flames above me and I realized our house was on fire.”

Her fiancé, Michael, Lewis had already left their Madison Township home to go to work. So she quickly got up to help get her children out of the house.

“The door was blocked to where the kids were and I saw Abby walking down the hallway so I started screaming that the house is on fire and we have to get out,” McGlasson said.

After getting some of the children safely out, she went back inside the burning home to get the others. She said while the 911 dispatcher told her not to go back inside, she didn’t listen.

“There was no way I wasn’t going back in. I was making sure everyone got out,” McGlasson said. McGlasson suffered minor injuries but is OK.

When all the children were in the car, they realized Luna was still inside the home.

“I started to whistle to her and to call her,” McGlasson recalled. “All of a sudden she comes running out of the smoke. Everyone, all of us, we all started crying.”

The family’s other dog, Lucifer, was also able to get out of the home OK. However, two kittens died.

The family also lost most of their belongings, including their winter coats and McGlasson’s wedding gown. They had planned to get married in the spring.

“We are still just very grateful,” Lewis said. “And we have already received so much support from our family and the community.”

While they do have insurance, family members have started a GoFundMe account to help with needed expenses.

Family members said McGlasson and Lewis are always helping others and care for several foster children as well.

“We will get through this together,” Lewis said.

