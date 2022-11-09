ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (WJW) — Queen Cleopatra’s tomb is lost to time and sand in Egypt.

But now, some believe archeologists may have found a tunnel that leads to the place the infamous queen was laid to rest back in 30 B.C.

A team led by Dr. Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic announced in early November the new discovery unearthed at the Temple of Taposiris Magna near Alexandria, Egypt.

Inside the tunnel, researchers reportedly found coins featuring the faces of Cleopatra and Alexander the Great, along with heads made of luster.

Called “an engineering miracle” by Martinez, the tunnel is burrowed into rock 14 yards below the ground and is about 1,400 yards long.

Despite the big discovery, archaeologists have yet to find a tomb.

“If Cleopatra’s tomb is really there, this would be a discovery on a par with or perhaps even exceeding that of Tutankhamun in 1922,” ancient Egypt expert Eleanor Dobson told Newsweek.

“There are so few images of Cleopatra from her own time (limited to depictions on coins) that to gaze upon her remains, to see this fabled queen, would completely dominate the media.”