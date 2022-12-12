(WJW) — While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.

Don’t worry; Ohio BMV says you don’t need one on the front if your vehicle is registered in Ohio.

“Ohio law requires a motor vehicle to be registered and is only required to display the one distinctive license plate on the rear of that vehicle,” their site says.

If you do choose to display a front license plate, the BMV says “the front and back plates must be identical.”

AutoList recently compiled a list of states that do or don’t require a front license plate. In 2020, Ohio was added to the list of states that don’t require it.

If you need new plates or need to renew your registration but it slipped your mind during the busy holiday season, then here’s your reminder.

You can renew your plates online here.

Visit your local registrar’s office, if you prefer to be in-person. Find Ohio locations here.

You’ll need these documents:

A valid Ohio driver license or State of Ohio ID card

If leased, a lease agreement and power of attorney documents

If vehicle is in an E-Check county, E-Check will be required

county, E-Check will be required Proof of insurance. It’s Ohio law.

Find out more from Ohio’s BMV site here.