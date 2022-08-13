CLEVELAND (WJW) — While one can easily surmise it’s going to snow this winter in Northeast Ohio, the question is always, how much?

And “Today” anchor Al Roker, who was at WKYC for five years before heading to New York, got in touch with his roots Saturday, sharing a video of a woollybear caterpillar inching across a bit of pavement.

“An early appearance of a #woolybearcaterpillar with a wide #redstripe does not bode well for a quiet #winter according to #weatherlore #dickgoddard #cleveland #weatherlegend,” Roker said in his Instagram post Saturday.

The size of the fuzzy creatures’ stripe determines how harsh the upcoming winter is going to be, according to legend. A lot of orange/red predicts a mild winter, while mostly black means we could be in store for severe conditions.

The 50th Annual Woollybear Festival in Vermilion, which legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard helped start, is scheduled for Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more about the event right here.

Look out for FOX’s long-range winter forecast sometime in October.