Dodging the danger: Councilmembers hoping to get more money for pothole repair

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is now investigating what’s being done about a growing problem every time you get behind the wheel, potholes.

“We are getting a lot of calls,” said Cleveland Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek.

Many drivers are noticing more and more craters popping up all over the city. Large potholes have been spotted all over the east and west sides, including one large one on W. 117 and Lorain.

“People pay taxes and they expect their streets to be repaired,” Polensek said. “The pothole situation is very frustrating and if you hit one, it can cost some people about $1,000.”

FOX 8 News‘s 8-day forecast shows temperatures going up and down dramatically. Those are the perfect conditions to help create more potholes. When you get freezing, thawing and moisture in the ground, you get more craters on the streets.

Polensek and Ward 1 Councilman Joe Jones say they will be seeking more money for the street department during budget hearings this week.



“I am excited about this new administration,” Jones said. “It is my hope they put in the kind of money that we deserve to have in the budget so we can get more streets repaired, repaved and chuck holes eliminated.”

We did reach out to the city administration to discuss the issue but have not yet heard back.