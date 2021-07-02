Former Indians pitcher Bauer placed on administrative leave

Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after giving up a hit to Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW/AP) — Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave following accusations of assaulting a woman earlier this year.

The Associated Press reported the woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday against 30-year-old Bauer, who is now a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Major League Baseball issued the following statement today regarding Bauer:

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing. While no

determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day

administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”