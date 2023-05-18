***Related video above: Fox News interview with the Duggar parents in 2020***

(WJW) – Former “19 Kids and Counting” star Jill Duggar Dillard and others are revealing secrets behind the Duggar family and their religion in a docuseries coming to Prime Video next month.

According to the synopsis, the four-episode docuseries “exposes the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality TV’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radically controversial organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).”

For the first time, Jill Duggar Dillard is publicly sharing her story, along with other family members and friends who saw what happened behind the scenes.

“There’s a story going to be told and I’d rather be the one telling it,” she said in a trailer released Thursday.

The trailer goes on to showcase interviewees who toss allegations against the IBLP, with one woman claiming, “the institute raises little predators.”

“[IBLP founder Bill] Gothard turned every father into a cult leader and every home into an island,” a man in the trailer alleged.

FOX 8 has reached out to IBLP for a statement on the upcoming docuseries.

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” releases on Prime Video on June 2.

The Duggar family starred in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the show was canceled in 2015 due to resurfaced allegations that Josh Duggar molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. The statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired, but his parents later said he confessed and apologized.

The series comes roughly a year after Josh Duggar was sentenced to prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.