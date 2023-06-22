CLEVELAND (WJW) – Is a popular prescription weight loss medication landing a growing number of people in the hospital?

Some doctors are reporting a rise in cases involving the drug Ozempic.

“We typically find with a lot of the ER visits and there are a lot of them, they are typically people who have gotten some telemedicine (prescription) for Ozempic and haven’t gotten much guidance about how to use it, what to look out for, etc.,” said Dr. Terry Simpson.

The California-based and renowned weight loss surgeon and researcher says the drug has been gaining in popularity because of many Hollywood stars taking it before red carpet events, but that is not how the medication is intended to be used.

“People get the idea that this is just sort of a benign drug,” he said, “But it’s not a benign drug. It’s a drug meant to be used for a lifetime. It’s a drug that has serious side effects.”

According to the manufacturer’s website, side effects will impact 1 in 10 people and include problems with the digestive system such as diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.

“Those are most of the emergency room visits that are seen,” said Dr. Simpson. “Pancreatitis is fortunately exceedingly rare, but it does happen.”

At the Cleveland Clinic, the emergency department directors have not seen an increase in those cases but a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 8 News that, “They have seen a few patients with persistent vomiting while taking Ozempic and Wegovy. A small number of these patients have needed to be admitted for observation.”

Dr. Scott Butsch, director of obesity medicine in the Bariatric Metabolic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, said, “There obviously are those individuals who are being treated who may not have indications for these medications.”

However, when the medications are used properly under a doctor’s care, he said the serious side effects are a small percentage and no greater than any other medication.

“For people considering these medications, they should think about the knowledge and experience of the provider just like they would for any other disease or condition,” he said. “Also, don’t think the higher the dose, the more weight loss.”

“To understand this is a serious drug, not to just lose 10 or 20 pounds to get ready for the next class reunion. But this is a drug used to treat a condition of morbid obesity,” said Dr. Simpson. “I think if it’s given with care and not with the usual quick fix doctor, it’ll be just fine.”

FOX 8 reached out to Novo Nordisk the creators of Ozempic, for comment, but we have not received an immediate response.