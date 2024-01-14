AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters in Avon Lake were getting ready to respond to any cold-weather calls Sunday night.

“We usually get an uptick in calls. Frostbite, hypothermia, slips and falls on the ice,” said firefighter Joe Harder.

Northeast Ohio is experiencing sub-zero temperatures for the first time this year and the freezing cold mixed with strong winds can be dangerous.

“If people go out, they should have water, blankets, things like that in the car. Check tire pressure, antifreeze, window wiper fluid,” said Harder.

Harder said extreme cold can cause health scares if you’re not prepared.

“Frostbite sets in about 15 minutes below about 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia takes about half an hour to set in,” said Harder.

Harder said limit time outside and make sure everything is covered to prevent frostbite.

Prolonged exposure could result in hypothermia, so people need to watch out for the signs.

“It starts with shivering. Then confusion sets in, so you don’t know if you are making good decisions. So look out for that if you are out skiing, hiking, which we typically don’t recommend,” said Harder.

In the extreme cold, local doctors say the risk increases for cardiovascular death.

“There are are a lot of different stress hormones that are given off, especially if you’re not adequately prepared for the temperatures, not dressed appropriately,” said Dr. James Cireddu, a cardiologist with University Hospitals’ Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute.

“We call those catecholamines and they put stress on the heart. They are adaptive for a short time but after a while, excess catecholamines add stress to the heart that can lead to heart attacks or abnormal heart rhythms as well,” added Cireddu.

Cireddu said the elderly are especially vulnerable in subzero temperatures.

“I really encourage friends and family to jump in for any heavy snow shoveling, especially in the cold weather. It’s a double whammy some people can’t take,” said Cireddu.

Meanwhile firefighters also remind people that arctic air means extra care for your pets.