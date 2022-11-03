(WJW) — Do you love Stouffer’s Lasagna and are over the age of 21? Well, today might be your lucky day!

Stouffer’s is introducing a bloody mary mix, inspired by their beloved lasagna; and it’s free! Stouffer’s says the mix is a bold and savory cocktail mixer that brings the comforting taste of classic lasagna sauce to your glass.

It’s a new and fun way to enjoy a classic Stouffer’s Lasagna at holiday gatherings by mixing it with your spirit of choice, according to a press release.

The Lasagna Bloody Mary Mix will be available on Nov. 14, just in time for the holidays. You can get it at the Stouffer’s merch store.

Each bottle is available at no cost while supplies last. It also comes with a recipe card and a coupon valid for 1 free Stouffer’s lasagna.