Do you know who he is? Euclid police need your help reconnecting man with family

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police officers need your help identifying a man they found walking around in the city Thursday around 11 a.m.

Patrol officers say the man cannot communicate, so they don’t have his personal information.

He was walking in the area of E. 276th St. and Sidney Dr.

Officers believe his name may be Deshaun or Shon.

Police say he’s getting a tour of a patrol car and having a great time, but they would like to get him safely home.

If you can help, give them a call at (216)731-1234.

