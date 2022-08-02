CLEVELAND (WJW) – Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland police would like your help identifying him.

According to police, the man in these pictures may be a witness to a murder scene that took place Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

According to investigators, it appears 16-year-old Arthur McKeller was sitting with a friend in the 3100 block of Scranton Avenue when a suspect approached them and started shooting. The two fled the area, but McKeller was shot and collapsed one street over. He later died on his way to the hospital.

A person of interest has not been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.