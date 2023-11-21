ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department has identified a child who was found wandering around 6 a.m.

A photo of the child was posted to the Elyria Police Department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. The mother was later found and went to the police department.

According to Elyria police, the child looks to be about 5 years old. He was found wandering on Washington Avenue toward Downtown Elyria. Police also said he might be nonverbal.

“Juvenile’s guardians were located and EPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s whereabouts,” the police said after the child was identified.

According to police, Lorain County Children Services is involved. No further information has been made available at this time.