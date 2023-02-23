(WJW) – There is a “secret” Spotify trick that could help you find that music artist or song you’re looking for.

According to Spotify, if users don’t know the name of the song they’re thinking of, they can type song lyrics into the search bar, with as little as three words. Spotify will then show songs with those lyrics in the results.

Users can also narrow search results by year, genre and record label.

If you know the song that you’re looking for came out in the ’90s, you can even search 1990-1999. If you know that song came out in 1991, simply search that year alone.

According to Spotify, users can use the search function to not only find songs, but also albums, artists, playlists, podcasts, genres, moods and profiles.

Spotify users can use quotation marks with a search term to narrow down their search results.

For example, Kyuss AND Green displays results with keywords ‘Kyuss’ and ‘Green,’ or Metallica NOT Anger displays all Metallica tracks except with the word ‘Anger.’

Any combination of these search options can be used as well to find exactly what you’re looking for. For example. Genre:rock AND year:2001, or year:1989-2013 NOT year:1993.

Will you be using this Spotify trick from now on?