Editor’s Note: The video above is from November 2023.

(WJW) – “Why don’t we get as much snow as we used to?” a FOX 8 viewer wrote to our Facebook page.

Is it true? We went to the experts on the FOX 8 Weather Team.

Scott Sabol is a numbers and science guy, which you know if you follow his blog or watch him on FOX 8 This Morning.

Typically, Northeast Ohio sees its first snow in October, which also happened this year. The first snow of the season was Halloween night.

Cleveland’s 20-year average for yearly snowfall is 63.8″.

We’ve seen well below average for 8 straight winters now.

Snow totals for northern Ohio via NWS:

What about so far this winter? Also short.

The average snowfall for November/December is 7.5 inches.

While we still have a bit of December left to go, so far the snow total for the Greater Cleveland area is just 3.1 inches in November and December.

That data comes from FOX 8 weather totals from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Sabol says there are a lot of measurements to consider when talking about “harsh” winters, with metrics like the number of days under freezing, the number of days without sunshine, wind chills below -10 and the average number of days below 10 degrees overnight.