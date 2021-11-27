Do warmer Great Lakes mean more lake effect snow?

Watch previously aired video above on FOX 8 meteorologists’ Winter 2021-2022 snowfall predictions

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter is just around the corner, but experts say the Great Lakes haven’t gotten the message.

The Chicago Tribune reports that summer and fall evenings failed to cool down sufficiently. So Great Lakes surface temperatures are trending above average. It’s an example of climate change.

Record- or near-record warm spells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York and Illinois set up a domino effect.

Warmer lake temperatures can produce more lake effect snow. Snow diminishes with the onset of ice, which itself is delayed.

We’ve had six winters with below-normal snowfall in Northeast Ohio, which is unprecedented, but a seventh is unlikely.

Our FOX 8 team of meteorologists took a look at all the data and are expecting about 62 to 75 inches of snow this winter. The average at Hopkins Airport is 66 inches.

Ice helps deter shoreline erosion. And warmer water temperatures year-round can invite invasive species or harmful algae blooms, even in water as deep at the Great Lakes.