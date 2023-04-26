**Related Video Above: Cavs Junkyard Dog Chain visits Fox 8 studio (under heavy security)**
CLEVELAND (WJW) – This could be your last chance to see the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.
Of course, we hope that’s not the case! But, Wednesday night’s Game 5 in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks is a must-win for the Cavs.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage Field House.
Tickets are still available.
The cost? Well, that all depends on how close you want to the action.
Sixty-three dollars per ticket will get you in the door, but if you want to be on the floor and close enough to smell the sweat, the price will set you back at least a grand per ticket.
Court-side tickets could also score you some celebrity sightings.
Below are a few known names that have been spotted in the crowd during the series, so far:
This is the first time the Cavs are in the playoffs since 2018.
After losing Games 1, 3, and 4 the ‘Wine and Gold’ need to win this game – or go home.
