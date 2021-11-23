‘Do not fall for this:’ Geauga County sheriff warns residents about scam letter

**In the video, above, learn about another scam that uses law enforcement to trick people out of money**

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Geauga County Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand is warning residents about a recent scam aimed at getting your personal bank account information.

In a Facebook post, he shares a letter from the scammer and says one of the sheriff’s office employees was the target.

“Please do not fall for this scam,” Sheriff Hildenbrand says. “If you receive this letter do not correspond with this person.”

The letter appears to be from an account manager at a trust bank in Canada. The scam letter goes on to create a story that the target is the next of kin of a man who died and left millions of dollars – and you guessed it, no one to pass it on to.

The target is urged to share private information and assured the information will be kept 100% confidential.

The scammer also uses threatening tactics saying that since money has been sitting there “for three years” and there’s no one to claim it, it’ll be handed over to the government if it’s not claimed soon. The target is also urged to keep “the transaction” a secret and share the funds 50/50 with the account manager.