‘Do not drive in high water:’ Crews respond to 7 water rescues in Tuscarawas flooding

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Related video shows flooding concerns in Vermilion after the recent thaw

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Emergency crews responded to 7 water rescue calls in Tuscarawas County overnight Thursday into Friday.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that each of the stranded motorists was rescued but some of the cars had to be abandoned in the high water due to safety concerns.

The sheriff also issued a warning, “Poorly lit roads are the most dangerous before sunrise because the water is very difficult to see until you are right up on it or in it.”

The post also lists some of the high water locations in that area that were called in.

The sheriff reminds drivers, “Please, please, please do not drive in high water.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral