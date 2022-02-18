‘Do not drive in high water:’ Crews respond to 7 water rescues in Tuscarawas flooding

Related video shows flooding concerns in Vermilion after the recent thaw

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Emergency crews responded to 7 water rescue calls in Tuscarawas County overnight Thursday into Friday.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that each of the stranded motorists was rescued but some of the cars had to be abandoned in the high water due to safety concerns.

The sheriff also issued a warning, “Poorly lit roads are the most dangerous before sunrise because the water is very difficult to see until you are right up on it or in it.”

The post also lists some of the high water locations in that area that were called in.

The sheriff reminds drivers, “Please, please, please do not drive in high water.”