NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — At least one stretch of road is underwater in Northeast Ohio Saturday evening, with police asking people to avoid the area.

“The stream has overflowed the roadway and the whole roadway through here is underwater. Do not come through [7th Street and Marquardt Avenue],” Chief Frank Kemp Jr. said in a Facebook video posted to the North Canton Police Department page (and as seen at the top of the story). “Just trying to let you know, this is not a safe area to come through right now.”

The department mentioned there was high flooding in several areas of the city.

This all comes with the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood warning for Stark County, along with multiple counties throughout Northeast Ohio. The warning is set to expire at 11:15 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon, multiple FOX 8 viewers shared photos of large hail and ominous clouds as severe thunderstorm warnings were issued.

