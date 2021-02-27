‘Do not be a victim’: Westlake police issue warning after thieves target unlocked vehicles at area gas stations

**Related Video: Back in January, Westlake police warned of residential burglaries**

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police are reminding residents to lock up their cars while pumping gas.

In a Facebook post, police said they’ve been made aware of recent incidents where thieves took advantage of unlocked vehicles at gas stations, quickly making off with purses. Police said that while no recent cases have been reported in Westlake, they have happened in nearby cities.

People are reminded to lock their vehicles as soon as they leave the car and to never leave their vehicle running while going into a store.

“Please be aware of your surroundings … car thieves just wait for opportunities,” police said in the Facebook post. “Do not be a victim.”