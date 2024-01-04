*The above video is about unique animals that have been seen in the Buckeye State*

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — “Do not attempt to catch.” That’s what the Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency is advising residents after a “Very large Savannah cat…has been missing from the Crystal Rock area of Margaretta Township,” authorities added.

“This Savannah Cat (VERY LARGE) has a medical condition and does not like strangers,” law enforcement said.

Savannah cats can weigh between 20 to 40 pounds and are a “hybrid between a wild African cat and domestic kitty…and are banned in some places,” according to National Geographic.

Officials did not say how much this cat weighs.

The Sandusky County EMA wrote on its social media page “to report any sightings” to the Dog Warden’s office at (419)-334-2372, or the Sandusky County Dispatch Center at (419)-332-2613.

If you see the cat, you can also contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 419-625-7951 extension.

“We have the owner’s contact information and will notify her,” authorities said.