BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — Officers need help to find an inmate from the Wood County Jail who has escaped custody.

Christopher Michael Eldredge was being treated at Wood County Hospital Emergency Department in Bowling Green at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when he escaped custody and fled on foot from a deputy then allegedly stole a car, according to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was later found in Toledo.

Eldredge, 35, is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 lbs with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

He could possibly be in the Toledo area.

Police say to not approach him if you see him but to call 9-1-1.

There is an active warrant out for his arrest.