(WJW) – Actor Keith Jefferson, known for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” has passed away at the age of 53.

Jefferson’s representative confirmed the news to Fox News Digital, expressing deep sadness and highlighting his immense talent and significant loss to the artistic community.

Jefferson also appeared in Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” sharing the screen with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

He previously collaborated with Tarantino in “The Hateful Eight,” according to IMDB.

Upon hearing the news, actor Jamie Foxx took to social media to share an emotional message.

“💔💔💔 this one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you,” he wrote on Instagram with several pictures.

Jefferson posted a photo of himself from his hospital bed over the summer.

“Every now and then God will give you a challenge and leave it up to you to fix it,” he wrote. “When I was first diagnosed with cancer I had to stop, pause, and didn’t want to share with anyone. Not my family nor extended family. Today I’m finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger. I have a loving family and the best friends in the entire world. You know who you are. From my Mom to J Foxx and everybody in between. I love you whole heartedly. We are cut from the same cloth and that cloth is the human condition. Remember…”faith is the last thing you can lose.” I’m not about to lose that 🙏🏾 💪🏾 👊🏾❤️”

Jefferson’s rep said he was working on several projects when he passed.