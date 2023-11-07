(WJW) – A very rare find!

Just off the coast of Italy, a private diver’s sharp eye spotted some metallic remains at a shallow depth, not far from the coast of Sardinia.

The following day, experts returned to the area, and according to the Italian Ministry of Culture confirmed the discovery to be thousands of large bronze coins.

Credit: “Ministero della Cultura via Storyful”

According to a press release, an initial estimate determined there could be between 30,000 and 50,000 coins dating back to the first half of the 4th century AD.

“All the coins taken are in an exceptional and rare state of conservation. Only 4 pieces are damaged, although still legible,” described the release.

Officials say a similar discovery was made ten years ago in the United Kingdom, in Seaton, where more than 22,000 coins were found.

Restoration and conservation operations are ongoing, officials said.