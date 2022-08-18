Editor’s Note: The video above may be disturbing for some viewers.

QUEENS, New York (WJW) – A man has now been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a New York City taxi cab driver.

A disturbing surveillance video from August 13 shows five people punching the driver after getting out of his cab and refusing to pay.

According to police, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah was killed after chasing the group that had attempted to rob him. Officers found Gyimah lying on the roadway and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect in custody as 20-year-old Austin Amos and said officers are searching for the four other individuals involved in the attack.

Officials said two of the individuals involved could be as young as 13 years old.

The cab driver leaves behind a wife and four young children.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Gyimah’s family raised more than $130,000 at the time of writing.

The NYPD urged anyone with information to come forward.