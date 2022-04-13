WEST SALEM, Ohio (WJW)– The Town and Country Fire District launched a fundraiser for fallen firefighter Town and Country Fire District Lt. Philip Wigal.

Wigal, 35, was responding to a minor crash near state Route 301 in Wayne County when a commercial vehicle hit a fire truck and trooper’s cruisers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Wigal and a trooper were also struck.

“Once we were able to determine the trooper was OK, we were unable to locate the firefighter on the scene. It was determined that he had been struck by that semi and required some extrication,” said Lt. Todd Roberts with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Wigal died at the scene.

Wigal started with the Town and Country Fire District in August 2006 as a part-time firefighter. He was promoted in 2011. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“With the recent line of duty death of Lt. Wigal, there has been a calling from the community requesting somewhere to make donations that will be given directly to his wife and daughters. At the family’s behest, we as a district have created this fund for just that purpose. His impact on all he came into contact with has been felt across this community as well as the nation,” the fire district said.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.