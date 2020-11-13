Distracted driving blamed for crash involving state trooper in Stark County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP (WJW) The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper and another driver in Plain Township.

The crash happened Thursday just after 6 p.m. on Columbus Road just east of Harmont Avenue in Stark County.

According to a news release, Daniel J. Cole, 39, of Canton, was driving a Ford Ranger pick-up truck eastbound on Columbus Road approaching traffic stopped ahead of him and was unable to stop.

Cole lost control of his truck, traveled left of center and struck the trooper’s cruiser on the side causing it to spin around.

The trooper suffered possible injuries to his hand and wrist during the crash.

Cole was not injured and was charged with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead and distracted driving.

