Distracted driver sentenced for hitting, killing WWII veteran

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW)-- A University of Akron student, who was on her phone while she was driving, was sentenced on Thursday for hitting and killing a 93-year-old World War II veteran during an emotional hearing.

"If we would have gone to trial, I would have put her in jail," said Judge Todd McKenney

Instead, Emily Mungo pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge and a texting charge. She was sentenced to 60 days of house arrest, had her license suspended for two years and will be able to continue to attend classes.

In January 2019, she struck and killed 93-year-old Benjamin Franklin Joyner.

"I just didn't expect a man who survived the Battle of the Bulge... to be taken away from us by a girl reading a text message," said Katie Robinson, Joyner's granddaughter.

Through tears, Mungo addressed Joyner's family in court, telling them, "I can't even imagine the pain I put you all through."

Joyner's wife of 71 years, Elizabeth, died a year to the day after he did.