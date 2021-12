FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) — Police escorted teens out of Summit Mall on Monday after deeming them disruptive and disorderly.

Fairlawn police responded to reports of multiple groups of teens engaged in disorderly conduct around 6 p.m., according to a press release from the department.

Police said the mall remained open throughout the disturbance and the youths left the property without incident.

No arrests were made.