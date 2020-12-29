Dispatch audio released in CMHA deadly shooting of 18-year-old

CLEVELAND (WJW)– For the first time, we are hearing police audio recordings from the night a teenager was shot and killed by an officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Investigators said the young man pulled out a gun, but his family disputes the officer’s version of events.

“Shots fired, one male running… Blue hoodie, blue jeans,” an officer is heard on one recording.

Monday, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority released police dispatch recordings from Nov. 13, the afternoon a police-involved shooting took the life of 19-year-old Arthur Keith.

“My brother did nothing to deserve that… Now, I have to go the rest of my life without seeing him,” the victim’s sister told reporters during a news conference on Dec. 3.

“He’s sitting in the parking lot right now, I know he has a firearm on him, they did a couple shootings out here before,” said a person who called police right before the shooting.

At 4:40 p.m., 10 minutes before the deadly encounter, a man called police to report a black van with tinted windows and out of state license plates, sitting in a parking lot. It’s a vehicle he said he believes is tied to previous shootings in the area.

Police found it parked on Haltnorth Walk, in the area of East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.

“He stated there’s a male with a red and white jacket, actually, a hoodie. He has a gun, he’s the driver of the vehicle… Unknown how many occupants are in the vehicle,” a dispatcher informs officers.

According to police, a CMHA officer ordered a suspect out of the vehicle. Police said the person pointed a gun at the officer, who fired his weapon, then the suspect ran away.

“We got one male shot, officer involved… Got the male detained, have EMS respond,” the officer says over his radio.

Keith was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators said they recovered a gun from the scene.

But at the news conference earlier this month by the teen’s family and their attorney, a witness told a different story.

“He opened up the passenger door, pointed a gun towards him and like freeze, like freeze or something. And then Arthur tried to get out of the car and then he tried to run, that’s when you heard five gunshots,” the witness told reporters.

Arthur’s family is demanding that police release surveillance video from the scene that may have captured the incident.

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by Cleveland police.

