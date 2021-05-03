Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ returns to Playhouse Square this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Disney’s “The Lion King” pounces once again into Playhouse Square this fall.

Disney Theatrical Productions and Playhouse Square announced today that tickets will go on sale Monday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m.

16 performances are scheduled at the KeyBank State Theatre starting Friday, October 1 through Friday, October 15, Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

With this visit, Cleveland will become the first city in North America to host “The Lion King” five separate times.

“The ‘Lion King’ will make its triumphant return to Cleveland at a time when families will be seeking ways to reconnect and create new memories, and what better way to do that than by experiencing this stunning and joyful show together,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci. “We are preparing all of Playhouse Square for the safe and healthy return of audiences and performers this fall.”