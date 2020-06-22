Disney World will start reopening theme parks next month, here’s what you can expect

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — Walt Disney World Resort will start reopening its theme parks next month, and visitors are sure to notice some major changes.

According to Disney’s official website, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will be the first to open on July 11 followed by EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Disney Vacation Club properties and Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will reopen on June 22. Disney Springs is already open to the public.

As we look forward to the reopening of our theme parks in July, we’re sharing details about the attractions and entertainment guests will be able to experience when they return. Read more on the @DisneyParks Blog. — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 20, 2020

“Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort Hotels, restaurants and other offerings may be modified, limited in capacity and subject to availability or closure,” Disney said.

New safety measures have also been put into place, which include enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and reduced contact. Guests over the age of two must wear a face covering at all times unless eating or swimming. Cast members have to as well.

Temperature screenings may be required upon entry at some locations.

“Based on guidance from health authorities, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 F or above will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance. Those with temperatures 100.4 F or above will not be allowed entry; those in their party will not be allowed entry either,” said Disney.

Due to attendance limitations, park hopping will not be permitted at this time.

