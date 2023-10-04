ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) – Planning a family Disney trip early next year? You may be able to get your kids into the parks at a cheaper price.

According to Disney park officials, for a limited time, young children will be able to visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World for as low as $50.

As listed in Disneyland’s website, one-day, one-park Disneyland tickets will be $50 for kids (ages 3-9) between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024. The deal is only valid with park reservations.

Those tickets, which will go on sale Oct. 24, can be upgraded to park hoppers or multi-day passes, but extra fees would apply, the website says.

According to a blog post, Walt Disney World will also offer a package to help families next year.

As part of a four-night, four-day family package with the Walt Disney Travel Company, park tickets and dining plans will be 50% off for kids in the same age range.

The Disney World deal will be “most nights” between March 3 and June 30, 2024, the blog says.

News of the discount comes as the Walt Disney Company gets ready to celebrates its 100th anniversary on Oct. 16.