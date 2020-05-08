1  of  4
Disney World announces plans for phased reopening of Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed.

Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon posted Thursday on the official Disney Parks Blog that Disney Springs will reopen May 20 with enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Those measures include increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members.

The post didn’t say which businesses would open first.

Walt Disney World closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

