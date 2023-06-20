**Related Video Above: Kenny’s immersed in a whole new world of Disney, now happening in Cleveland.**

(WJW) — People with boat loads of money take note: Disney is offering one of the most over-the-top vacation packages around for 2024.

For the uninitiated, Disney not only has theme parks and resorts around the world, along with a fleet of cruise ships, they also offer a line of vacation packages under their “Adventures by Disney” banner.

Starting now, Disney is offering a wild travel package — one they’re officially calling Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure — for next year, which they describe as worthy of your bucket list.

(Joshua Sudock/Walt Disney World Resorts via Getty Images)

Over 24 days, travelers will fly around on a private jet to six countries, stopping at 12 Disney parks and three world-renowned landmarks: the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids of Giza and the Taj Mahal. They’re also treated to private tours and are granted behind the scenes access, along with staying at luxury hotels during the trip.

Disney recommends travelers are at least 14 years old but will allow as young as 12 to come along on the journey.

The trip begins at Disneyland in California, goes around the globe and ends at Disney World in Orlando. There are two date choices, either start on June 16 or July 28.

What’s the price for all of this you might ask? Per person, it starts at a cool $114,995. Find out much more about this journey right here.